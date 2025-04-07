Indian Idol 15 winner: Manasi Ghosh takes home Rs 25 Lakhs, swanky car; Netizens call it 'Undeserved, Unfair'

The journey of Indian Idol 15 has finally come to an end, with Manasi Ghosh emerging as the winner. She took home a cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs and a brand-new car. The grand finale saw the presence of judges Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and rapper Badshah, alongside host Aditya Narayan. Celebrities like Mika Singh, Shilpa Shetty, and Raveena Tandon also graced the occasion.

Sony TV shared the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), posting a picture of Manasi and writing, "After weeks of music, magic, and moments — Manasi didn't just win a title, she won a million hearts ????."

However, the announcement sparked mixed reactions online. Some netizens expressed disappointment with the result. One user commented, "She didn't even deserve to be in the top 3, let alone win. Vishal and Shreya looked like they handed over the trophy half-heartedly! Chaitanya or Sneha should have been in the top 2; either could have won, with Shobu in third."

Indian Idol 15 winner Manasi never deserved to be even in the top 6. Mayuri Saha and Ragini were much better contenders. — PRADEEP SAXENA (@psaxena1961) April 6, 2025

Along with Manasi, Priyanshu Dutta, Anirudh Suswaram, Sneha Shankar, Subhajit Chakraborty, and Chaitanya Devdhe were also in the running for the trophy. Ultimately, it was Manasi who took home the trophy.

#IndianIdol15 Congratulations Manasi ? ? ? you deserved every bit of it. And for a long long time you will be remembered as one of the most fearless, intelligent and superbly talented contestant ever appeared on a reality show ❤️ ? — KOBAN (@Kobanz12) April 6, 2025

Who is Manasi Ghosh?

Hailing from Kolkata, Manasi Ghosh is a 24-year-old singer who dreamt of becoming a professional vocalist since childhood. She completed her schooling at Christ Church Girls' School and later graduated with a degree in English. Before participating in Indian Idol 15, she was also a contestant on Superstar Singer Season 3, where she finished as the first runner-up.

Reflecting on her Indian Idol victory, Manasi told The Indian Express, "My family was there at the finale. They were crying and cheering. I was initially blank, not knowing how to react. But all of us are really happy. Life has changed for the better. Being on a national platform brought me so much love and blessings from across the country."

When asked about her plans for the prize money, she shared, "I want to invest a part of it in creating independent music. As for the car—I'll definitely be using it."