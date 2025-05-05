Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan seriously injured in car accident; video from hospital goes viral

The year 2025 has been a difficult year globally, marked by mass casualties, terrorism, war-like situations, accidents, and tragedies that have affected both common people and celebrities alike. Now, yet another shocking incident has rocked the entertainment industry.

In a tragic turn of events, Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan was involved in a major car accident on May 5. The singer was immediately rushed to a hospital for urgent medical attention.

Several videos showing Pawandeep receiving medical care have surfaced on social media and are now going viral. According to multiple media reports, the accident occurred in Ahmedabad. His exact condition remains unclear at this time.

In one of the videos shared by Instagram user Sufiyan Pasha, Pawandeep is seen lying on a hospital bed while doctors attend to him. The post claims the accident took place at around 3:40 a.m. on May 5. Neither Pawandeep nor his family has issued an official statement yet.

Fans and well-wishers have flooded social media with prayers and heartfelt messages, wishing the 28-year-old singer a speedy recovery.

Pawandeep Rajan rose to fame after winning Indian Idol in 2021. One of the most promising contestants of the season, he clinched the winner's title after competing against Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, and Shanmukha Priya. Along with the trophy, he was awarded a car and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.