Hina Khan has been quite vocal in extending her support to the Indian Army. From slamming the terrorist activities and expressing gratitude to the Indian Army to hailing Operation Sindoor, the diva has been quite active on social media. Amid the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress rooting for the army, Hina has revealed that she is unperturbed by trolls abusing her and people unfollowing her.

The former Bigg Boss runner up revealed that ever since she expressed support for the Indian Army and Operation Sindoor, she has faced trolling and abuse. She added that she also received threats directed not just at her but also at her cancer diagnosis, religion, and family.

Hina gets trolled, abused

"I don't expect you to support my country. You support yours that's ok, I don't expect you to understand the nuances beyond the mutual alienations. I only hope that you will conduct yourself at least as humanly as I have been towards you all. But I guess, that's the difference," she wrote.

Hina, a proud Indian

Hina strongly and proudly called herself an Indian and said she would be an Indian first. She added that no matter what, she would always support her country, India.

"I am not anything if I am not an Indian. I will always be an Indian, first. So, Go Ahead. UNFOLLOW ME. I Don't Care. I did not abuse or curse any of you. I only supported my country. What you say defines you. What you choose defines your ideology. How you act in tough times shows your depth as a human being. It has nothing to do with me. No matter what. I will support my country. Jai Hind," Hina concluded.