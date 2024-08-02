Hina Khan has left her fans and followers heart-broken with the news of her cancer. The actress keeps sharing snippets from her emotional journey and is bravely fighting the deadly disease. It was in June that the actress had taken to social media to reveal that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer and ever since it has been an uphill battle for the Yeh Rishta Kehlata Hai actress.

Hina Khan's emotional post

Hina had shared a video of getting a pixie cut before the treatment was to start. However, Hina has now completely shaved off her hair and gone bald. The former Bigg Boss contestant revealed that she did it as she was suffering from immense hair loss due to chemotherapy. She also shared a note with the video getting her hair shaved off.

"The pixie says ADIOS, It's time to BUZZ it off! Here's another attempt to Normalise the hardest phase of this journey, aesthetically speaking. Remember ladies.. our strength is our patience and calm. If we put our minds to it nothing is unattainable. Mind over Matter," she wrote. Many celebs poured their wishes and prayers for the actress.

Celebs react

Mouni Roy wrote, "Sending all my love" and Sana Khan wrote, "So proud... inspiring so many women out there. Sherni (tigress)." Jankee called her a "champion" and Juhi Parmar wrote, "Hina you are an epitome of strength. May God hold you tight and you come out of it with flying colours. Your strength is beyond commendable. Big hug to you.. Heal.. love.. prayers."

Sharad Malhotra also took to the comments section and wrote, "Hina, wishing you a super speedy recovery Godspeed ! #morepowertou." "Sending lots of love and healing," Kishwer Merchant commented. "Lots of duaaas," Shrenu Parikh wrote. "My friend strongest," Sunita Rajwar commented.