Hina Khan has always called herself a warrior and her tough fight against cancer proves that right! The popular television actress recently underwent surgery for stage three breast cancer and revealed that she has constantly been in pain. Ever since her cancer diagnosis, the Naagin actress has been sharing sneak peeks and updates about her survival journey to encourage and motivate other patients.

Being in pain

Hina Khan recently shared a note that read, "Being constantly in pain. Yes, constantly. Every single second. The person is smiling? Still in pain. The person doesn't mention it? Still in pain. The person says 'I'm fine.' Still in pain." She also shared a note from the housekeeping department at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital that wished her a speedy recovery.

"Dear Hina Khan, I know this surgery has been hard for you but I am so glad you are on the way to making full recovery. Hoping you feel better very soon," the note read. The news of Hina Khan been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer shocked one and all. Fans, followers, influencers, celebs and even some politicos took to social media to express concern and wish her a speedy recovery.

When Hina broke the news

From undergoing chemotherapy to getting her hair cut short, the actress has emerged as a source of inspiration and determination for all the other cancer patients out there. "Hello everyone, to address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me," the former Bigg Boss contestant had written on social media.

"I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger," she concluded.