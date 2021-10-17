An Indian ethical hacker, writer, Shubham Mishra, paving his way to the top

In the evolving world of technologies and everyone moving towards artificial intelligence, there is a saying "Use the technology before it starts using you." What does this mean? It simply means that it protects your technology before anyone else uses it to get to you.

The internet knows everything we do, it tracks everything we search and say in short, it's a diary that knows us better than ourselves. So anyone good enough to hack that diary can get to any one of us by using our personal information. But is it possible to go back to an era where there were no computers and internet, but only hard documentation which was kept safe in a locker? No, right? That's impossible to walk backward in this race or people moving forward.

Where everyone gets global it's only fair enough to be able to access work from anywhere in the world. We cannot tie ourselves to a chair or a cubicle, thus uploading everything to software or cold storage is a key to be ahead of everyone. So that we can access our work anywhere and anytime. How to make everything safe in an intangible space? In this new era of work from home how to keep our business data secure from hackers or saving it from getting eaten up by a virus because of Corse, we cannot make every employee's laptop customized according to the company requirement.

Here comes the role of cyber security in the picture. If we want to be ahead of everyone we have to keep it safe or else one Email or message or call and it's all gone. But which services will be good for the business? Do all the sectors require similar cyber security tools? Which is the best Cyber security tool for your company?

TOAE SECURITY offers solutions for such queries in this technology-driven age with increasing cyber security. Its team is lead by India's ethical hacker-Shubham Mishra.

He (Founder, Director & Chief Executive Officer) is one of India's youngest cyber security experts and ethical hackers with 10 years of experience in the field of Hacking and Cyber Security. Having been in the field right from his teenage years, he today offers Cyber Security training to the public, private, and government bodies, he claims. He is a millennial of modern-day India and a businessperson, avid reader, and huge technology geek. Having grown up in the Internet era, he is an inquisitive person and loves to understand the How-To's related to the technology surrounding him. Highly motivated by self-made entrepreneurs like JRD Tata, Narayan Murthy, Azim Premji to name a few, he started his own venture TOAE Security Pvt. Ltd in 2017 and helped organizations by identifying their backdrops and standing tall in the highly competitive market. He is known for his knowledge in the cyber security arena and methodologies for tackling problems related to it without disrupting the flow. In his leisure time, he is either found in the company of books, spending quality time with family or watching football.

With the same vision, TOAE Securities have been involved with over 500 clients within five years. Their client base involves several macros, micro, and cross country organizations. They have been solving data breach threats for businesses all over the country.

As every client has a diverse set of requirements for their business, the company promises to provide them with robust security functions. Thus it does not have pre-built packages as their services, but they customize their services as per their client need keeping in mind that in the world evolving artificial intelligence each company has their own set of requirements or services change according to their industry type.

The company says it puts the client's needs as a priority as they believe that clients are their biggest achievements. It does so by looking into the vulnerabilities of their client's computers and websites against possible cyber-threats and come up with a one-sheet solution to neutralize these threats in advance along with keeping the most valuable assets of the company secure and protected. For the same task, they have a dedicated team of Research and Development, so that they can give personal attention to each client and fully satisfy their needs.