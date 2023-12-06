Indian Dies In Australia Car Crash, Wife Appeals For Help

A 26-year-old Indian man died on the spot after his car crashed and rolled several times in southwest Melbourne in Australia.

Khusdeep Singh was driving along Palmers Road at around 11.15 p.m on Monday when his vehicle crossed the median strip and rolled several times, The Australia Today website reported.

Despite the prompt arrival of emergency services, he tragically passed away at the scene.

While the exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, police suspect fatigue may have been a contributing factor.

Investigators have asked people with dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.

The fatal crash has left Singh's wife Japneet Kaur, who came to Australia last year as an international student, devastated.

Kaur is seeking financial assistance via a fund-raising page to send her husband's body back home where his parents are waiting to see their son for "one last time".

"I don't have enough funds available right now so please help me in this difficult time... Any donation, big or small will make a meaningful difference," Kaur posted on GoFundMe page.

In her appeal, she urged the community to share the fundraiser so that it could reach as many "compassionate hearts" as possible "during this devastating time".

Last month, five members of two Indian families in Australia, including two children, were killed when a luxury SUV ploughed into a packed outdoor dining area of a pub in Melbourne.

In August, Mumbai native Akshay Doultani, 22, died after his bike collided with an SUV in Sydney.

(With inputs from IANS)