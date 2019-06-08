With their World Cup campaign having got off to a great start, through a victory over South Africa, the Indian cricket team took time out of their schedule to visit the home of India's High Commissioner to England, Mrs Ruchi Ghanashyam.

The men in blue ditched their official jersey to wear a more formal but, at the same time, unique dress for the occasion and looked quite dapper in it. They sported full sleeve white shirts and black trousers along with grey sleeveless jackets. What made the combination even more classy and elegant were the brown formal leather shoes worn by all of them. Some of the players decided to add to their look by having a blue handkerchief in the front pocket of their jackets.

This was an interesting choice because in the past, Indian teams have decided to wear formal suits and ties for such events. But this dress was able to convey a great deal of style with a distinctly Indian touch. Before the start of the World Cup, captains of all the participating teams had paid a visit to Queen Elizabeth II, the reigning monarch of Britain. In that event, the Indian captain joined his various counterparts and chose to use his formal look by sporting a stylish suit.

To see players such as Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan, known for their flamboyance and daring fashion choices choose a more sober but graceful sartorial attire was both interesting and revealing. We now know that while most of these players usually choose outfits which are more trendy, they can easily pull off a more elegant and classy look also.

The next match of the Indian cricket team is scheduled to be played on June 9 against defending champions Australia. While the latter team have won both their matches in the tournament so far, India have played just one game which they were able to win convincingly.

Here are the photos of the visit:



