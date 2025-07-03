Indian Covid vaccines developed with rigorous protocols, global standards: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Amid the heated debate over Covid-19 vaccines being linked with sudden deaths, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Thursday noted that the jabs developed in India "followed rigorous protocols and global standards".

Taking to social media platform X, Mazumdar-Shaw noted that the Covid vaccines, like all others, may cause side effects but are not linked to heart attacks.

"Covid-19 vaccines developed in India were approved under the Emergency Use Authorisation framework, following rigorous protocols aligned with global standards for safety and efficacy," she posted on X.

Her post was in response to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's comments on "the hasty approval and distribution of the Covid vaccine to the public" likely a reason for the more than 20 heart attack-related deaths seen in the state's Hassan district.

"To suggest that these vaccines were 'hastily' approved is factually incorrect and contributes to public misinformation," Mazumdar-Shaw said.

"These vaccines have saved millions of lives and, like all vaccines, may cause side effects in a very small number of individuals. It is important to acknowledge the science and data-driven processes behind their development, rather than engage in retrospective blame," she added.

The global business leader also pointed out other reasons for heart attacks being seen in populations.

"Heart attacks being linked to Covid vaccines after 4 years of being vaccinated does not stack up. There are many other reasons including performance-enhancing drugs, excessive exercise routines, etc," she said.

Post the Covid pandemic several cases of heart attack-related death among people, especially the young were reported from across the country, and suggested a link with Covid vaccinations.

According to the Health Ministry, sudden cardiac deaths can result from a wide range of factors, including genetics, lifestyle, pre-existing conditions, and post-Covid complications, but not from Covid vaccines that have been found safe.

Speaking to IANS, Manoj Murhekar, Director at the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR-NIE), said Covid vaccination actually prevented sudden deaths, but it did not cause them.

He cited a 2023 study undertaken by ICMR in the wake of concerns that Covid jabs are leading to sudden deaths in the country.

"The findings of our study indicated that Covid vaccination was not associated with sudden death. In fact, what we found is that Covid vaccination protected against sudden deaths," the senior scientist at the Chennai-based institute told IANS.

(With inputs from IANS)