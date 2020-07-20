A video has gone viral on social media, showing the appalling state of a COVID-19 hospital in a southern state of India. The video shows a herd of pigs running around the corridors of the hospital, where COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment. Several people have shared the video on social media, expressing their angst over the poor management of a hospital.

The video shows doctors and patient attendants in the corridors, where pigs and piglets are roaming freely. The staff can be seen going about their duty, completely unbothered by presence of the herd, which are grunting and squealing as they move about inside the hospital premises.

The viral video raises hygiene concerns at a facility where COVID-19 patients are admitted. The incident drew the attention of local ministers and state health minister, who have ordered necessary measures to be taken to address the issue.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu has instructed the hospital authorities to ensure such incidents do not repeat. Local Congress legislator Priyank Karge alleged the hospitals in the Karnataka district were poorly managed.

Coronavirus in India

India on Sunday, July 19, reported the highest single-day spike of 38,902 coronavirus cases and 543 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country has breached 1.1 million mark, rising to become the worst-hit country by coronavirus. India is only after the US and Brazil, but its daily tally is more than both countries combined. There are over 373,000 active cases in India and 26,268 deaths from the virus.