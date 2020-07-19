India on Sunday, July 19, reported the highest single-day spike of 38,902 coronavirus cases and 543 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total Covid-19 positive cases stand at 10,77,618, including 3,73,379 active cases, 6,77,423 cured/discharged/migrated and 26,816 deaths, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

358,127 samples tested in 24 hours, says ICMR

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said today that the country has tested 358,127 samples to detect Covid-19 on Saturday. Till now, India has tested 1,37,91,869 samples.

Global coronavirus cases top 14.2 million

The overall number of Covid cases worldwide has increased to over 14.2 million, while the deaths have topped to more than 601,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 14,231,248, while the fatalities rose to 601,213, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

US accounts for world's highest number of infections, fatalities

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,707,023 and 140,105, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in second place with 2,074,860 infections and 78,772 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,038,716), and is followed by Russia (764,215), South Africa (350,879), Peru (349,500), Mexico (338,913), Chile (328,846), the UK (295,632), Iran (271,606), Pakistan (261,917), Spain (260,255), Saudi Arabia (248,416), Italy (244,216), Turkey (218,717), France (211,943), Germany (202,426), Bangladesh (202,066), Colombia (182,140), Argentina (122,524), Canada (111,875) and Qatar (106,308), the CSSE figures showed.

(With agency inputs)