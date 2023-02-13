Some heartbreaking moments from Turkeys earthquake aftermath Close
Some heartbreaking moments from Turkey's earthquake aftermath

Turkish Ambassador to India Firat Sunel took to Twitter and thanked the Indian citizens for extending help and donating essential items to the people affected by the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6.

A Turkish Airlines flight took off from Delhi carrying material donated by the Indians on Monday.

The Ambassador tweeted: "Thank you, India! Each tent, each blanket or sleeping bag are of vital importance for the hundreds of thousands of earthquake survivors."

Indian citizens send help to Turkey, Ambassador says 'Thank you, India'IANS

India has been running 'Operation Dost' in Turkey and Syria, ever since the countries were hit by the calamity.

Sunel had previously tweeted: "Another batch of emergency in-kind donations from the people of India is on the way to Turkey. @TurkishAirlines @TK_INDIA carries the aids on a daily basis to the earthquake hit region, free of charge."

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 8, 2023 shows rescuers searching for survivors among the rubble of buildings destroyed in quake-hit Besni District of Adiyaman Province, Turkey.
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 8, 2023 shows rescuers searching for survivors among the rubble of buildings destroyed in quake-hit Besni District of Adiyaman Province, Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his visit to the worst-hit region on Wednesday that a total of 8,574 people in the country have died from the massive earthquakes. Earlier, the country's disaster management agency said more than 40,000 people have been injuredIANS

The death toll in Turkey and Syria has reached around 34,000. The Indian government has sent search and rescue teams to dig through the rubble and rescue survivors.

Along with this, several medical teams have also been sent with medical supplies.

(With inputs from IANS)

