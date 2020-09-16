Heightened tensions along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh had led Indian and Chinese troops to open fire on the north bank of Pangong Tso. This occurred two days before External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi reached an agreement in Moscow.

The Chinese army moved to occupy the area between Finger 3 and 4 and the Indian troops had moved towards the western side of Finger 3, The step by both the countries led to the firing of "100 to 200 shots" in the air as the troops came 300 metre close to each other.

"100 to 200 shots were fired in the air by both sides on the ridgeline where Finger 3 and Finger 4 merge before moving north as one ridge," Indian Express quoted a top government officer.

'In the first week of September, there was a lot of movement'

"In the first week of September, there was a lot of movement" on both the north and south banks of Pangong Tso, the officer was quoted as saying, mentioning "multiple" incidents of firing in the region in the first week of September.

According to News18 reports, India and China exchanged fire twice at LAC. The first round of firing took place in Chushul sub-sector on September 7. These were said to be warning shots. The second round of firing occurred on September 8 at North Bank. At least 100 rounds were fired, sources said.