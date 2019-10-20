UAE-based Indian business tycoon M A Yusuffali has turned a good Samaritan for a hapless non-resident Indian (NRI), who was facing innumerable problems for the last fifteen years, including dozens of court cases related to mounting liability and health issues.

Moosakutty Puzhakkara, who hails from the south Indian state of Kerala, was living in a dingy house in Sharjah for more than a decade and was facing mounting problems amid 28 litigations pertaining to non-payment of debt, medical bills, resulting in a travel ban.

Yusuffali visited Moosakutty and his family after hearing the plight of the debt-ridden man and decided to work out an amicable solution in close cooperation with banks, police and immigration.

Apart from settling debts totalling 400,000 dirhams (equivalent to Rs. 77 lakhs), a series of legal issues and problems related to immigration were resolved after discussions with the relevant authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), paving the way for the hapless man and his family's travel back home on October 18.

"The challenge was to get settlements in more than 28 court cases as soon as possible. All other relevant authorities helped speed up proceedings which resulted in the lifting of the travel ban and the return of Moosakutty to his home and family in India," Yusuffali was quoted as saying by local newspapers.

Office Boy-Turned Businessman

Started as an office boy in Abu Dhabi, Moosakutty launched a business, which eventually encountered problems and landed him in huge troubles - mounting debts, four years of imprisonment between 2012 and 2015 as well as a travel ban. To worsen his agony, Moosakutty suffered a stroke in 2017, which had caused the right side of his body to paralyse.

After the business failure, several cases had been filed against him in Ras Al Khaimah since 2005. He used to live with his family in the UAE, but when he lost everything, he had to send his wife and three children back home. Later on, his family members used to come back to stay with him to support the ailing man. The 'company's sponsor' has refused to help the family unless the dues are paid.