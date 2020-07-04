Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise visit to Ladakh, the Ministry of Defence issued a statement clarifying misinformation regarding the status of the General Hospital visited by PM Modi in Leh on Friday, July 3.

The statement read issued by the Ministry of Defence, 'It is unfortunate that aspersions are being cast on how our brave Armed Forces are treated. The Armed Forces give the best possible treatment to their personnel.'

PM Modi's visit to Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told injured troops at the army hospital in Leh on Friday, as he visited the Himalayan region to deliver a message to China. "The bravehearts who left us, have not left us without a reason. Together, you all gave a fitting reply (karara jawab bhi diya hai)," he told the injured soldiers, adding their bravery will be a source of inspiration for times to come and 130 crore Indians are proud of them.