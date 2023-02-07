General officer Commanding in Chief (GoC-in-C) Northern Command Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said that the Army is ready to face any challenge on the border. Addressing the Northern Command Investiture Ceremony here, Lt General said that the last two years have brought to the fore newer challenges in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370, the Galwan conflict, and multiple waves of COVID-19.

"These challenges have only served to strengthen our resolve to be steadfast and determined in our commitment", he said.

Pointing toward the situation in Ladakh, the GoC-in-C said, "on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), our response to Chinese attempts to unilaterally change the status quo was a swift, undaunted, and synergized action by the Indian Armed Forces.

"Any adverse aggressive designs or attempts will be met with appropriate posturing of forces and a strong intent with complete synergy among the three services," he asserted.

"Measures to resolve the LAC situation at diplomatic and operational levels are also simultaneously underway. I assure you that the LAC in Eastern Ladakh is being dominated by physical patrolling and through technical means and our territorial integrity is being ensured. Restoration of peace and tranquility to enable progress in bilateral relations has been and will remain our constant endeavour", Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi said.

Numerous infiltration attempts foiled on LoC in the year 2022

The GoC-in-C said that the situation along the Line of Contol (LoC) has remained stable and the cease-fire understanding continues to sustain.

"A very strict vigil and a robust technology-enabled multi-tiered counter-infiltration grid is being maintained, to thwart any infiltration attempts", he said.

The Army Commander further said that ceasefire violations, infiltration bids, or any other misadventure attempted by the adversary will be dealt with firmly.

"Numerous infiltration bids have been foiled in the last year. The highest standards of professionalism and jointness displayed by the troops in all dimensions of counter-terror operations have nullified/limited the kinetic threat", he said.

Narco-terrorism a new tool of proxy war

He further said that Kashmir has witnessed a concerning rise in narco-terrorism, as Pakistan is now using this as a new tool in its proxy war.

"Of late, a dual strategy of sending across drugs as well as weapons through drones is being employed to keep the fire burning in an attempt to disrupt the social fabric", he said and added that the cross-border smuggling of narcotics provides a succor to terrorism. "The security forces are alive to this trend and have already initiated counter-drone measures to curb the menace", he added.

Army is ready to face any challenge

"The Northern Command is in a high state of readiness and morale, to face constantly evolving threats and challenges", he said.

"The security situation in Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh poses many challenges in terrain and operational dynamics, especially from different adversaries along the Northern and Western Borders", he pointed out.

"We are committed to defending India's sovereignty and territorial integrity while upholding the democratic traditions of the nation. We are maintaining a constant vigil, monitoring all developments, and will take all necessary steps to protect our national interests.

"Indian Army is prepared to meet any challenges in the future and will always work for the betterment of the people of the region", he said.