UPDATE: Highly placed sources in the Indian Army have unofficially confirmed that no such movement has taken place.

ORIGINAL STORY: Nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan were almost on the brink of war after the Pulwama attack. Even as the world became wary of the worst, the safe repatriation of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and international pressure de-escalated the tension between the two nations.

However, pictures shared by well-placed sources in the Indian Armed Forces have a different story to tell. The pictures, whose authenticity we are yet to fully ascertain, depict the heavy movement of Indian army's T-90 tanks from the Babina cantonment in the Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh for possible India-Pakistan border outpost deployment.

The pictures show Indian Army tanks queued up and being loaded on to trains for further possible forward-post deployment. Sources also suggest that there is a possibility of some significant troop movement to the border and LoC in the next few days.

However, a few other sources suggested that this could well be part of a regular exercise and some 16-odd tanks of the Indian Army were being moved to the Jabalpur Ordinance Factory. Keeping in view the upcoming general elections in India, if confirmed, his move could alter one too many equations in the sub-continent.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he feared another security incident with India, after the two nuclear-armed countries engaged in a dangerous escalation that fuelled "war hysteria" in New Delhi ahead of elections next month. In an interview with the Financial Times on Tuesday, Khan said tensions were still high even after the crisis over a militant attack in Kashmir had eased with the release of Indian Air Force pilot captured by Pakistani forces.