The Indian Army on Monday, March 23 issued orders to further restrict the movement of its personnel and their families. The restricted movement will be applicable to units and formations coming under 82 districts that are under lockdown. In a fresh order, the world's largest standing force has asked more of its troops to work from home as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

Moreover, the unit run Canteen Stores Department (CSD) located in the in 82 districts under lockdown across India have also been ordered to shut down. The order has been issued to stop people from gathering in one place. The CSDs will be delivering the groceries to avoid crowding at its canteen.

"These restrictions are in place in all establishments, cantonments, formations, units in the 82 districts that are under lockdown. Only personnel engaged in essential services like medical establishments, fire, electricity, water supply, communication, post offices, and sanitation continue to work," India today quoted the Army advisory as saying.

Besides, the personnel already on the mover to join their unit will now report to a transit camp at a new location and a contact log of all the personnel will be maintained. The personnel still working have been asked to adhere to the staggered timings.

Army has cancelled all mass public gatherings, celebrations, mass activities

The Defence forces have been taking a slew of measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus that has taken the lives of 9 people in India at the time of filing this report. Last week, the Army reported the first case of Covid-19 after a soldier tested positive. The Army had already ordered 3 per cent of its officers and 50 per cent of junior commissioned officers (JCOs) to work from home.

The Army has already cancelled all mass public gatherings, celebrations, mass activities, visits to crowded places, guest lectures and movies for the cadets and Jawans under training including its staff till further notice. Notably, Army has already postponed all the recruitment rallies for Jawans and selection of officer cadets through its Services Selection Board.