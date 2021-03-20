The Ministry of Defence on Friday signed a contract with Defense Public Sector Undertaking Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) to supply 4,960 MILAN-2T anti-tank guided missiles to the Army at a cost of Rs 1,188 crore. The plan is to complete the induction in three years. According to the Ministry of Defense, the Milan-2T is produced by BDL under license from a French defence firm.

A statement for the Ministry of Defence read, "Induction of these missiles will further enhance the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces. Induction is planned to be completed in three years." The MILAN-2T is a man-portable (infantry) second-generation ATGM, which can destroy battle tanks fitted with explosive reactive armour, moving and stationary targets.

The contract is a 'repeat order', which was signed on 08 March 2016 with Bharat Dynamics Limited. The deal just another addition to the Mod governments' push for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in defence sector. "This project is a big opportunity for the defence industry to showcase its capability and will be a step in the direction of achieving the goal of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in the defence sector," the official statement read.

Features of MILAN-2T

The Milan-2T is a tandem warhead ATGM with a range of 1,850 meters, produced by BDAL under license from MBDA Missile Systems, France. These missiles can be fired from the ground as well as vehicle-based launchers and deployed in anti-tank rolls for both offensive and defensive operations. The induction of these missiles will further enhance the operational preparedness of the armed forces.

It is to be noted that Indian defence forces are moving for rapid modernization. India successfully tested the indigenously developed 'Helina' and 'Dhruvastra' ATGMs last month, paving the way for their induction into the Indian Army and Air Force, respectively. The third-generation anti-tank guided missiles 'Helina' and 'Dhruvastra' can engage targets in both direct hit and top attack modes.