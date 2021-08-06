As the cases of cruelty to animals are on the rise, the Animal Welfare Board of India has issued fresh circulars to remind states to observe Animal Welfare Fortnight, Rabies Day, and World Animal Day in order to increase awareness against animal abuse in any form.

The board, a statutory body established under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, monitors the reported animal cruelty cases and takes swift action in accordance with the Act's provisions.

The Animal Welfare Board of India is known for raising such incidents of cruelty to animals, especially street dogs, and report them to the appropriate jurisdictional authorities, who then take appropriate action and penalise violators of the Act, said Parshottam Rupala, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Friday.

It also provides advice to state governments on animal welfare concerns, including animal abuse. The Board said it has released a number of advisories and circulars in order to educate and raise awareness about stray animals, man-animal conflict concerns, and Residents Welfare Associations (RWA), in view of recent incidents of cruelty against animals.

The AWBI said it offers training to Honorary Animal Welfare Officers in order to familiarise them with the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, as well as numerous animal welfare activities.

Besides raising awareness in society about the importance of preventing unnecessary pain and suffering in animals, the board said it has written to state governments and union territories on a regular basis, urging them to establish or re-establish State Animal Welfare Boards and District Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) in each district to address animal welfare issues at the local level.