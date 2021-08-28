Shankar and Lyca Productions are reportedly putting their differences behind and ready to kick-start their much-delayed movie Indian 2. Kamal Haasan's mediation has helped both parties to find an amicable solution to the issue.

Lyca Production had taken Shankar to court after the filmmaker commenced his next movie with Ram Charan. The production house wanted Shankar to first complete Indian 2. However, the director told the court that he had spent over three years on the project and blamed the producer over the delay of the flick.

The court did not give a favourable verdict to Lyca Productions. In the end, Kamal Haasan decided to intervene and broker peace between the producers and the director.

Let Bygones Be Bygones

The latest buzz is that Shankar and Lyca Productions have let bygones be bygones and decided to begin the shoot of Indian 2 once Kamal Haasan wraps up the shooting of Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

On the other hand, Shankar will be completing the shooting of Ram Charan's film before returning to Indian 2 shoot.

This development takes place after Shankar sorted out differences with Vadivelu

The movie was launched two years ago but it was hit with one issue after the issue. After launching the film, the political thriller was delayed due to internal issues in the production house. Later, the crane accident on the sets was delayed further. The lockdown was the final nail in the coffin.

The Delays

The mishap occurred when a 150-feet crane crashed to the ground at the EVP Film City where the shooting has been in progress in a specially erected set. As per the reports, the team was filming an action sequence where heavy-lighting equipment was mounted on a crane that crashed and fell down, killing three.

Shankar and Kajal had a narrow escape. After this incident, the team stayed away from the shoot for a month and immediately lockdown due to Covid-19 was imposed, paving way for the rumours of the flick being dropped.

Indian 2 is a sequel to Shankar's earlier blockbuster movie Indian, produced by AM Rathnam. The sequel has changed hands and there are changes in the cast too. Manisha Koirala and Urmila Matondkar are not part of the flick.

Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh are the latest editions.