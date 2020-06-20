Shankar, who has made some top-class movies in India, has spoken about his favourite filmmakers. The 2.0 creator has also revealed the name of the film which he is eagerly waiting for its release.

In a recent interview, Shankar has praised the filmmakers like National Award winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran, Arun Prabhu Purushothaman of Aruvi fame, Lokesh Kanagaraj of Maanagaram and Kaithi fame and H Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru fame. The Endhiran creator said that they are his favourite directors in Kollywood.

Halitha Shameem's Minmini

Shankar also said that he is looking forward for the release of Halitha Shameem's Minmini. It is a children film in which Gaurav Kalai, Pravin Kishore and Esther Anil in the lead.

"How real is Survivor's guilt? How far would you go to live the dreams of your loved ones?That thin line between love and hate?Why are teens more emotional than adults?! #Minmini is a tranquil cloud that descended upon me and I've been working all these years to do justice to it.[sic]" she had tweeted about the film. The shooting of the movie is stalled due to the lockdown.

Indian 2

Coming back to Shankar, after the mega-budget movie 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, he is now working on Indian 2.This film stars Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in the leads.

Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in important roles in the sequel to Shankar's blockbuster Indian. Bobby Simha, Vivekh, Delhi Ganesh, Thambi Ramaiah, Samuthirakani, Livingston and others are part of the cast.

Indian 2 has been facing issues one after the other. Now, the lockdown is expected to delay the release of the film, further. It is scheduled for release for Pongal 2021.