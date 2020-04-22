Kajal Aggarwal is definitely one of the top most actresses down the south. It has been 16 years since she made her acting debut in Telugu film industry and even now, she is still busy with a bunch of films in her kitty and gives tough competition to her contemporaries.

She was one of the most wanted models to be on the cover of many top magazines. At those times when she featured on many such popular magazines, the one that stirred up a lot of controversy on social media is a topless cover photo on FHM magazine. This was back in 2011.

The controversy heated up, and the topless photo of Kajal went viral everywhere. But here comes the twist. According to Filmibeat.com, Kajal Aggarwal denied clicking such a picture for the magazine. Also, the actress had stated that she doesn't need to do such sh** for the sake of publicity and she is not even open to bikini scenes so it is impossible for her to pose nude for any photoshoot.

Kajal blamed the management of the magazine for morphing her photo that was used as the magazine's cover photo. Also, she said she has never given any interviews to them.

Immediately after Kajal's denial of the topless photo, FHM magazine issued a statement saying that the photo is real and that they have never morphed the photos of any celebrities. The magazine even clarified that they can even release the full untouched raw pictures of Kajal on the internet.

On the work front, Kajal is currently busy with Indian 2, Acharya Chiranjeevi, Mosagallu and a couple of other projects also in her kitty.