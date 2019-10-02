The Indian government said that the country is not trying to ban the use of single-use plastic but create awareness on its detrimental effects on the environment, which could influence the environment.

The official Twitter handle of Swachh Bharat responded to a tweet by Reuters India, which wrote about how India held off on imposing a blanket ban on single-use plastics in the country.

Responding to the tweet, Swachh Bharat wrote, "The Swachhata Hi Seva campaign launched by the Hon'ble PM on 11th September 2019 is not about banning single use plastic but creating awareness and a people's movement to curb its use @PMOindia @moefcc"

The tweeted they responded to read, "India has held off imposing a blanket ban on single-use plastics to combat pollution, officials said on Tuesday, a measure seen as too disruptive for industry at a time when it is coping with an economic slowdown and job losses."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought into focus the ill-effects of single-use plastics on multiple International platforms and how India is making efforts to curb its use.

Reports state that the Central government will now ask states to make sure the Styrofoam, plastic, and single-use are not stored and manufactured in all the states.

Many organisations have adhered to the norm and have banned the use of single-use plastics. One of the organisations was Air India, which claimed in September, that they will use eco-friendly cutlery in their on-board services. The move will go into effect from today on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and the anniversary of the Swachh Bharat initiative.

"We are going to completely ban the use of plastic in Alliance Air & Air India Express from October 2," Lohani was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The initiative to ban single-use plastic was first brought about in India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said that single-use plastic in India should come to an end. He had made these comments during his Independence Day speech on August 15.