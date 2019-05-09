Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari has reiterated that India will be forced to stop the flow of water into Pakistan from three rivers - Satluj, Ravi and Beas - under the Indus Water Treaty. Gadkari said IWT was signed on mutual agreement that stood firm on peace, brotherhood and love but over last few years, Pakistan has supported terrorism on Indian soil which has forced India to rethink its stand.

The minister added that a study has been undertaken to understand how India can divert 15-20 per cent of Pakistan's share of 33 million acre-feet ( MAFT) water to Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab.

"Pakistan is continuously supporting terrorists. If Pakistan doesn't stop terrorism, we won't have any other option but to stop river water to Pakistan. So, India has started internally studying it. The water will go to Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan," Gadkari said.

This is the second time since the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 that Gadkari has warned of stopping the water flow into Pakistan. He had also said that a nod has been given for the construction of three dams which will help to divert the flow of water from Pakistan.

How will India and Pakistan be affected if IWT breaks?

Pakistan is still getting 80 per cent of the total water flow from Chenab, Indus and Jhelum rivers with some share allocated to India for limited irrigation, unrestricted power generation, industrial purposes and other utilities. The total water share from the three rivers accounts to 80 MAF. Additionally, India also allows 5-10 per cent of the unused water from its rivers to flow into Pakistan.

India's threat of stopping water flow into Pakistan by the construction of dams has been seen as a cause of concern in Pakistan. However, IWT has remained one of the most successful water agreements in the world especially under the World Bank batch which has often de-escalated water tension between the two countries.