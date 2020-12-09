Wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel on Wednesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. In a social media post, Patel said he is "bringing the curtains down on an 18-year-long cricketing journey".

"On this day, as I pause and reflect to assess how far I have come, the biggest wish I have is for my father to have been standing beside me, at the closure of my journey as a cricket player, as he has through most of my life and career," Patel said.

"Today, I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket and as I bring down the curtains on this 18-year-old cricketing journey, I feel heavier with gratitude towards many," he added.

"The BCCI showed a generous amount of confidence and faith in a 17 year old boy to play for India. I have enormous gratitude towards them for being a guiding force and hand holding me, in the formative years of my young career," Patel said in his social media post.

"I am full of gratitude to The Gujarat Cricket Association, my home, for solidly rallying around me throughout my journey, and the leadership role conferred upon me couldn't have been more joyous and fulfilling than our team winning all formats of the game," he added.

"I feel at peace having played the game in its truest tenets, with dignity and in the spirit of the game and more importantly with great comraderie. As I walk away as a proud man having fulfilled more dreams than I thought possible, I hope to be remembered with that thought and find your support for my future endeavours," Patel said.

"With every end, comes a new beginning. How lucky I am have something that makes saying good bye so hard. Until the next time..." he concluded.

