The Union Cabinet last week approved the new National Education Policy (NEP) to allow the world's top 200 universities to set up campuses in the country, a move that has got the US attention. This will allow foreign universities to set up campuses in India in a bid to boost the country's education system with various reforms focused to create more job providers than job seekers.

The new NEP brings relief to many students who can seek foreign education without having to spend the top dollar. The move was welcomed by the US as the State Department tweeted in appreciation of the policy, which is the first in 34 years.

"Welcome news that foreign universities may establish campuses in India & that Indian universities may do the same overseas. We look forward to opportunities for American and Indian universities to partner & collaborate on research to advance our understanding of the world," the US Department of State tweeted on Tuesday.

New National Education Policy

The new National Education Policy replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986. The new policy aims to bring 2 crore non-school going children back into the system and achieve 100 percent youth and adult literacy.

The major reforms in school education include universalisation of early childhood care education, setting up of a national mission on foundational literacy and numeracy, 5+3+3+4 circular and pedological structure and no rigid separation between arts and sciences.