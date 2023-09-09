PM Modi meets Elon Musk in US; Teslas India plans, spirituality and more discussed Close
PM Modi meets Elon Musk in US; Tesla's India plans, spirituality & more discussed

As the African Union on Saturday became a permanent member of the G20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt welcome to African Union's president Azali Assoumani, who is also president of Comoros.

"Advancing a more inclusive G20 that echoes the aspirations of the Global South! PM @narendramodi extends a heartfelt welcome to President @_AfricanUnion and the President of Comoros Azali Assoumani," Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

African Union
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly invites African Union President Azali Assoumani to join other G20 leaders as the African Union becomes a permanent member of the G20 during the first session of the G20 Summit at Bharat Madapam in New Delhi on Saturday, September 9, 2023. (Photo: IANS/@MEAIndia)IANS

"Thrilled to have the African Union as a permanent member. A milestone for the G20 family indeed," he further said in the post.

Earlier in the opening session of the summit, Modi had welcomed the African Union, a continental body of 55 member states, as a permanent member of the G20 grouping, amid thunderous applause.

african union
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly invites African Union President Azali Assoumani to join other G20 leaders as the African Union becomes a permanent member of the G20 during the first session of the G20 Summit at Bharat Madapam in New Delhi on Saturday, September 9, 2023. (Photo: IANS/Narendra Modi YT Grab)IANS

African Union chair and Comoros President Azali Assoumani then took his seat among world leaders at the invitation of foreign affairs minister S Jaishankar.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read