Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne has said that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who was captured in Dominica after going missing for three days "needs to return to India" where he can face the criminal charges levelled against him. The Prime Minister also confirmed that the Indian government sent over court documents in a private jet to Dominica in order to prove Choksi is a fugitive. The documents will be shown in Dominica court during Wednesday's hearing.

While Choksi's lawyer Vijay Agarwal says that the moment the businessman, who is also the chairman of the Gitanjali group, acquired the citizenship of Antigua he ceased to be a citizen of India and hence legally as per Immigration and Passport Act Section 17 and 23, he can only be deported to Antigua.

Choksi's run-in with law

Choksi, who is wanted by the CBI and the ED in connection with the over Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case, was reportedly taken into custody in Dominica on Wednesday. Choksi was reported missing on Sunday from Antigua and Barbuda, where he had taken citizenship, sparking a manhunt for the fugitive businessman.

The Antigua Observer reported that Choksi is in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Dominica.

Choksi is fighting two cases in Antigua, according to the CBI, related to his citizenship and his extradition to India. He had fled India after taking citizenship in 2017 in Antigua, where wealthy foreigners can become citizens in exchange for investing there.

Choksi, an accused in the over Rs 13,500 crore PNB fraud case along with his nephew Nirav Modi, has been residing in Antigua and Berbuda since January 4, 2018. The CBI and ED, which have filed separate chargesheets in the case, are trying for the extradition of Choksi.

(Additional IANS inputs)