At the halfway stage of the first ODI, there was a sense of belief in the West Indies camp. After a shoddy performance in the Test series, the batsmen got their acts together and on the back of a stroke-filled century by Shimron Hetmyer, they posted 322 runs. It was a challenging total, and they even got rid of Shikhar Dhawan early in the chase, but then Kohli walked out and the entire colour of the match changed. In Pics: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma star as dominant hosts thrash Windies, go 1-0 up in ODI series.

It was as if everything happened like it was meant to be. Kohli started off like a train, Rohit was steady, Kohli got to his 50, he settled down, Rohit got to his 50 and he broke free. The duo added 246 runs for the second wicket and sucked away all the belief and momentum away from Windies.

Here are all the numbers which mattered from the match:

It is dominated by Kohli, well, he breaks a record every time he holds that bat and walks out.

246 - The partnership between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is now India's highest stand while chasing. They bettered the stand put together by Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli back in 2009 against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens (224). This stand is also the fifth-highest for any team and the second-highest for the second wicket and lower in a chase.

14 - The number of centuries for Virat Kohli as a captain. It is second only to Ricky Ponting who has 22 tons. But, while Kohli has 14 centuries in 50 innings, Ponting took 220 innings to compile 22 centuries.

6- Rohit Sharma is now officially the master of daddy hundreds in ODI cricket. With the winning six in the 1st ODI, he went past his 6th score of more than 150. He went past Sachin Tendulkar and David Warner, who have five such scores.

5- The number of double-century partnerships between Kohli and Rohit, and this is already a record. No other pair in the history of this format has more than 3 double-hundred stands.

20- The number of ODI centuries for Rohit Sharma. He is now the fourth batsman for India and 13th overall to score 20 or more ODI centuries.