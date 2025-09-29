The India-Pakistan match is not merely a game but a matter of pride for both teams. On Sunday night, during the Asia Cup, Team India clinched victory after securing a five-wicket win over their archrival Pakistan in the final match held in Dubai.

The atmosphere after the match was quite tense. It all started with Team India refusing to shake hands with the Pakistan team for the third time. After this, India didn't accept the Asia Cup trophy from ACC and PCB chair Mohsin Naqvi.

The reason why Team India refused to take the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi.

As per reports, Naqvi posted some objectionable videos on X (formerly Twitter), mocking India by referencing Pakistan's claims of bringing down Indian fighter jets during Operation Sindoor. According to The Indian Express, the Indian camp didn't want to accept the trophy from Naqvi due to the Pakistan Interior Minister reposting several images on social media, including Cristiano Ronaldo's clip depicting a crashing plane.

Naqvi also posted a picture titled Final Day, featuring captain Salman Ali Agha and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, wearing flight suits with snapshots of airborne fighter jets in the background.

The Indian camp, led by Suryakumar, was ready to take the trophy from Vice Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board Khalid Al Zarooni, but Naqvi refused to budge. He stuck to his stand of giving away the trophy. As the delay dragged on and the ceremony was pushed back by 45 minutes, Naqvi then walked out of the stadium, taking the Asia Cup trophy to his hotel room.

Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, and Tilak Varma picked up their individual awards, not from the Pakistani presenters.

Salman Agha is throwing the runners-up cheque

Pakistan's captain, Salman Agha, received the runners-up award. The entire Pakistan team had refused to leave the dressing room for more than an hour.

In the video, Salman Agha is seen throwing away the runners-up cheque after receiving it from a representative of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi. After he threw the cheque and walked away from the dais, the crowd booed him.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has decided to lodge a formal complaint against PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi and demanded that the trophy be sent to India.

Bumrah's plane crash gesture goes viral

During the match, Jasprit Bumrah gave it back with a plane-crash gesture to Pakistan's Haris Rauf, who had made the same light gesture during the Super Four clash.

The incident unfolded in the 18th over of Pakistan's innings. With just two wickets remaining, Bumrah uprooted Rauf's off-stump. As Rauf turned to walk off, Bumrah raised his arms in a downward crash-landing motion, which was a clear reference to the earlier controversial celebration that he had done during the Super Four clash last week.

The moment instantly went viral, with Irfan Pathan quipping, "Flight land kara di Bumrah ne."

Pakistan captain's reaction and donations

Salman Agha also announced that the Pakistan team would donate its match fees to the civilians and children affected during India's Operation Sindoor.

"As a team, we have decided to donate our match fees to the civilians and children affected by India's attack," Salman said at the post-match press conference.

This comes after Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav had already announced that he would donate his entire match fee from the Asia Cup to the country's armed forces and the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Twenty-six people were killed in the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in April. In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor against Pakistan a fortnight later, targeting terror camps across the border.