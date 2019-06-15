Ahead of the eagerly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan, Virat Kohli did not want to be drawn into competition with Mohammad Amir as he believed the team which plays as a unit on the day will walk away with the match. The left-arm seamer has enjoyed good success against India as was evident in the final of the Champions Trophy back in 2017. Also, he is in good form and signalled his intent with a 5-wicket haul against Australia in the last match.

"I am not going to say anything different for TRPs or for exciting news. You have to respect every bowler's strength. I just focus on the white ball or the red ball, regardless of the bowler. You have to respect a good bowler's skillset. I said this even before the South Africa match about Kagiso Rabada," Virat Kohli stated when he was asked to comment about Mohammad Amir on the eve of the match.

He also said that there were impact bowlers in all the teams, but as a batsman, his job was to focus on his own batting and strengths and keep churning out runs for the side.

'We have discussed nothing'

"It's not like if he [Amir] takes a wicket or I score runs, the match result is going to be decided. There are going to be 10 other players. All of them have to play well. I don't think I am in a competition with anyone, that's all talk from the outside. This kind of competition doesn't even cross my mind. If you play badly against a bowler, you will get out. It's that simple for me," he added.

There is immense hype and anticipation before the match and there will be pressure on the players, but the Indian skipper maintained that for his side, it was just like any other game. He also believes that the players cannot let the pressure get to them.

"We {India] have literally discussed nothing different from the time we came to England. The atmosphere in the dressing room hasn't changed [ahead of Pakistan match]. We understand any game you can play for the country can be emotional, adrenaline filled. So for us, no single game is more important than the other," the captain said.

