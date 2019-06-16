Live

One of the biggest and most anticipated matches of the ICC 2019 World Cup is all set to begin and for the time being, the rain clouds seem to be keeping away. India are on a roll having defeated both South Africa and Australia in their first two matches. However their third match against New Zealand was washed out.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have been their mercurial self, having been blasted out by West Indies in their first match but coming back to defeat England. But having lost to Australia in their last game, they need to put their game back on track

With a 6-0 record in the World Cup in favour of them against Pakistan, this match has a lot riding on him. Either India would make it 7-0 or Pakistan would finally break the streak.

Live Updates