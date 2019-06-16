One of the biggest and most anticipated matches of the ICC 2019 World Cup is all set to begin and for the time being, the rain clouds seem to be keeping away. India are on a roll having defeated both South Africa and Australia in their first two matches. However their third match against New Zealand was washed out.
Pakistan, on the other hand, have been their mercurial self, having been blasted out by West Indies in their first match but coming back to defeat England. But having lost to Australia in their last game, they need to put their game back on track
With a 6-0 record in the World Cup in favour of them against Pakistan, this match has a lot riding on him. Either India would make it 7-0 or Pakistan would finally break the streak.
Live Updates
Double hundred for Rohit Sharma today?
Rohit Sharma may look a bit tentative and vulnerable at the start of his innings but once he gets settled, he hardly falls short of a hundred. The same pattern seems to be repeating itself in the ongoing match against Pakistan. After taking his time, he is now starting to expand his play and playing those big shots which are ominous signs for the opposition. Having reached his fifty, a hundred looks certain. But with the pitch looking flat, ball not moving or spinning, there may be no stopping him from getting something even bigger - a fourth double hundred in ODIs.
Rampant Rohit on full charge against Pakistan
Rohit Sharma's first boundary may have come through an inside-edge but since then, he has been at his best. Putting away any weak deliveries, Sharma is now starting to open his arms and go into full aggresive mode. His ruthless assault on Shadab Khan in the leg-spinner's first over took him to his fifty, scored in just 34 balls. India 79/0 after 12 overs.
Pakistan running out of options
After realising that there is no swing or seam movement for them, Pakistani bowlers decided to try out short-pitch bowling. But even that proved ineffective against a good player like Rohit Sharma. The Mumbai batsman pulled a delivery for six over mid-wicket. Now, Pakistan have decided to use Imad Wasim but he is unlikely to cause any trouble as there is no spin available and he is also not the biggest turner of the ball at the best of times. So, Sarfaraz must be scratching his head over what to do to stop the Indian batting line.
Second warning for Amir for encroaching on danger zone, may not be allowed to bowl
Pakistan are in a bit of trouble early on in their innings. Not only is the ball not swinging and the Indian batsmen starting to look comfortable, their ace bowler Mohammad Amir has already recieved two warnings from the umpire for encroaching on the danger zone of the pitch. If he does this again, he won't be allowed to bowl again in the innings. This has happened only in the third over of the bowler. Things are not looking good for the green army.
Blunder by Pakistan! No swing for Pakistan bowlers; India set to get 350?
Sarfaraz may have chosen to bowl first in the hope that his bowlers will perform well in overcast conditions but the way the two Pakistani new ball bowlers have operated, suggests it is a flat batting wicket where the ball isn't moving and India are all set to get one of the high scores its batting line up is famed for. A score of over 300, even 350+ is very probable.
Hasan Ali creates trouble for Rohit Sharma
Hasan Ali, opening the bowling at the other end for Pakistan, got the ball to deviate a little bit to Rohit Sharma, something Amir couldn't do, and one of the deliveries took the inside-edge of the bat and went past the stumps for four. However, he then bowled couple of short-length balls which proved innocuous.
No swing for Amir in first over
Mohammad Amir's first over saw the left-armer getting no swing. This makes one wonder whether Pakistan have made a blunder by choosing to bowl first. If Amir, most capable of moving the ball in the air can't get it to deviate, who would?
Overcast conditions at Old Trafford, will Amir repeat his heroics from CT final
The decision to bowl first from Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed had a lot to do with overhang of clouds in Manchester. As a result of this, expectations would be high from in-form Mohammad Amir whose exploits almost exactly two years ago in the Champions Trophy final saw his team sealing the victory.
Amir picked up five wickets against Australia in a brilliant spell of bowling. His efficiency in swinging the ball would make him a very potent weapon.
Pakistan bring in all-rounder Imad Wasim to provide an extra spin option
Another change made by Pakistan is the entry of all-rounder Imad Wasim in their playing XI. Wasim is a useful left-arm spinner who can also play a useful innings in the lower order. He replaces Asif Ali who hasn't been able to produce the kind of explosive knocks expected of him. Wasim had also captained Pakistan against Australia in a couple of matches before the World Cup during the bilateral series in UAE.
Pakistan win the toss and chose to field, Vijay Shankar, Shadab Khan in
Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and decided to field first. Indian captain Virat Kohli said he would have done the same thing. Due to the injury to Shikhar Dhawan, India have brought in Vijay Shankar to bat at no. 4 while Pakistan have brought in leg-spinner Shadab Khan.