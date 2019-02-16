India versus Pakistan is a grudge match considering the political situation of the neighbouring countries and over the years, the two teams have been embroiled in many classic battles on the cricket field.

The first match played between the two sides was in October 1952 while the last meeting between the arch-rivals happened in September 2018 at Dubai in the Asia Cup. In the studied of 66 years of cricketing rivalry, India has won some famous matches.

Here's taking a look at five such victories:

India vs Pakistan 2003 World Cup

Sachin Tendulkar landed a timeless knockout to Pakistan to take India to the Super Six. Pakistan had it all their way as a Saeed Anwar century saw them post 273 in the first innings. But Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar stood no match as the 'Little Master' guided India to victory with help from Rahul and Yuvraj Singh.

India wins Test Series in Pakistan – 2004

Sourav Ganguly's men scripted history in 2004 when they beat Pakistan in their own den for the first time in history. The preface of the historic triumph was set in the very first Test match when Virender Sehwag scored India's first triple century in Test cricket at Multan. India won that match – their first in 49 years since first touring the country. Despite a reversal in Lahore, India bounced back at Rawalpindi in the final Test to clinch the series. They had also won the ODI series 3-2 to complete a clean sweep.

India vs Pakistan World T20 final 2007

This is the match that made Joginder Sharma immortal and gave birth to the enigma known as MS Dhoni. India had posted 157 courtesy Gautam Gambhir's 70 and heading into the final over of the chase, Pakistan needed 13 runs with Misbah-Ul-Haq on strike. Two balls later, it came down to 6 runs off 4 balls with Misbah still on strike.

Just then, the Pakistani tried something fancy and went to scoop a wide half volley. All he managed to do was hand Sreesanth at short fine-leg an easy catch and India the inaugural World T20 trophy.

India vs Pakistan World Cup semi-final – 2011

The stakes were gargantuan as the two sides met in the semi-final of the World Cup in the presence of dignitaries, celebrities and politicians from both countries. This game was not just any game of cricket but one that stopped a subcontinent.

After a brisk start by India, Wahab Riaz led Pakistan stopped the charge and restricted the home nation to 260. But every Indian bowler came to the party as all five bowlers used by Dhoni picked up two wickets each to send Pakistan packing by 29 runs. India packed their bags too, but for Mumbai where they would go on to become world champions.