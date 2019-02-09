After drawing level in the three-match series in Auckland; India will take on New Zealand in the final T20I in Hamilton on February 10.

When and where to watch the match on TV, online

The 2nd T20I between New Zealand and India will start at 8 pm local time, 12:30 pm IST and 7 am GMT.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports Hindi 1 and their corresponding HD channels will provide the live television coverage of the match in English and Hindi respectively. Live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

India vs New Zealand preview

India has not lost their last ten T20 bilateral series and that record looked in danger of being broken until the team turned up to comfortably beat New Zealand by 7 wickets in the last match and keep the series alive.

The visitors faced their stiffest defeat in any T20I at the hands of the Kiwis in the first match but showed great character in bouncing back with an inspired bowling performance. The Indian bowlers restricted the mighty New Zealand batting attack to 158 which set up an easy run chase. Pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed did not let the Kiwi openers Colin Munro and Tim Seifert get off to a quick start. Bhuvi capitalised on the pressure and picked up the wicket of in-form batsman Seifert.

Therein, Krunal Pandya came to the party and dismissed three New Zealand batsmen to completely change the tide of the game. Of his three scalps, the one of Daryl Mitchell caused great controversy as the third umpire failed to pick up a mark on the hotspot and gave the Kiwi out LBW. India will be hoping for more of the same from Krunal who has been keeping Kuldeep Yadav out of the side.

Yuzvendra Chahal had a forgettable day and might be rotated for the decider with spin twin Kuldeep. The Chinaman bowler is yet to get a game in the T20 series and if given a chance, will be eager to prove that he is indeed India's leading spinner.

Skipper Rohit Sharma will be pleased with Rishabh Pant too. The left-hand batsman did not look comfortable in the first T20 and played some questionable shots but showed good application to bounce back in the second game. MS Dhoni has also been in fine nick and along with Dinesh Karthik, India is likely to continue with three wicketkeepers in the side.

For New Zealand, there is a chance that they will draft James Neesham into the playing Xi in place of Daryl Mitchell. In that case, Ross Taylor can return to his number 4 spot and Neesham will be tasked with the responsibility of finishing the innings. In the last game, Colin de Grandhomme showed how dangerous he can be with a half-century to take the Kiwis to respectability and skipper Kane Williamson also showed glimpses of returning to form.

