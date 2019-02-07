After an embarrassing defeat in Hamilton, India will look to keep the three-match series alive when they face New Zealand in the second T20I at Eden Park in Auckland on February 8.

When and where to watch the match on TV, online

The 2nd T20I between New Zealand and India will start at 7 pm local time, 11:30 pm IST and 6 am GMT.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports Hindi 1 and their corresponding HD channels will provide the live television coverage of the match in English and Hindi respectively. Live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

India vs New Zealand preview

India's juggernaut came to a screeching halt at the Westpac Stadium when they were handed their stiffest defeat in T20 history by New Zealand.

The visitors lost the match by 80 runs and augmented their miserable record against the Kiwis. Skipper Rohit Sharma's decision to experiment with the team backfired heavily as neither the bowlers nor the batsmen could provide any competition to New Zealand on the night.

India may want to review their selection in the second game and if they do so, Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav is expected to make a return to the playing XI. India will be well advised to reunite the spin twins of Kuldeep and Yuzvendra Chahal as they have wreaked havoc on the Kiwi batsmen.

Vijay Shankar was inexplicably used as a pure batsman on Wednesday and it remains to be seen whether the management plays another batsman and push him down the order. In that case, Shubman Gill might come into playing XI.

For New Zealand, Colin Munro and Tim Seifert will once again be tasked with providing a fiery start. It remains to be seen if James Neesham will continue to sit out as Daryl Mitchell did not impress in the first T20I. Mitchell and Neesham provide similar benefits to the team and the latter looked in dangerous touch against India in the 5th ODI.

In the bowling department, Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi will be the key men yet again as they have always managed to get the Indian batsmen out. Lockie Ferguson bowled with great pace on Wednesday and the Indians have to be wary of his Yorkers.

