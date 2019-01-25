After convincingly defeating New Zealand in Napier, India will look to consolidate their advantage in the second ODI when they take on the Kiwis in Mount Maunganui on January 26.

When and where to watch the matches on TV, online

The first ODI between New Zealand and India will start at 3 pm local time, 7:30 am IST and 2 am GMT.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports Hindi 1 and their corresponding HD channels will provide the live television coverage of the match in English and Hindi respectively. Live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

India vs New Zealand preview

India's dream run in the Southern Hemisphere continued as they steamrolled New Zealand in the first ODI on the back of a fantastic bowling performance.

'Man of the match' Mohammed Shami's brilliant first spell where he bowled both openers, Martil Guptill and Colin Munro, set the game up perfectly for India's reunited wrist spinners to do the damage. Shami finished with three wickets – one more than Yuzvendra Chahal and one less than Kuldeep Yadav.

The batsmen were not tested given the paltry total of 158 they were chasing but Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten half-century, his first in ten innings, will give Virat Kohli respite. Dhawan's return to form was crucial for India, especially as the management is yet to decide on a middle-order combination for the World Cup.

For New Zealand, the early wickets meant that they had to alter their attacking approach which allowed the Indian spinners to take control of the game and outfox them with their flight, guile and change of pace.

Kane Williamson will hope to get a better start from his top-order so that their middle-order can attack the Indian spinners while he plays the anchor role. In terms of his bowling attack, the management might be tempted to bring in Ish Sodhi as the ground is slightly bigger than Napier. In case, the leg spinner does come in, Tim Southee may have to sit out.

Global TV listings