India now shifts focus to the T20I series after having convincingly clinched the ODI series 4-1 against New Zealand. The first of the three matches will be played at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on February 6.

When and where to watch the match on TV, online

The 1st T20I between New Zealand and India will start at 8 pm local time, 12:30 pm IST and 7 am GMT.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports Hindi 1 and their corresponding HD channels will provide the live television coverage of the match in English and Hindi respectively. Live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

India vs New Zealand preview

India is having an unprecedented vigil in the Southern Hemisphere and is yet to lose a series since going to the Australian continent in November 2018.

The Indian team drew the T20I series against Australian when rain prevented them a victory; they won the Test series 2-1 and also the ODI series by the same scoreline. The team then crossed the Tasman Sea to visit New Zealand and outplayed them in the five-match ODI series 4-1.

Heading into the T20I series, India will be confident not only because of their exploits in the ODI series but also because of their recent record in T20I series. India has not lost any of their last 10 T20I series having won 8 and drawn 2.

India will be without their regular captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will lead the side in his absence. Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah is also rested for the series and the likes of Khaleel Ahmed and Siddharth Kaul will be eager to make the most of this opportunity.

MS Dhoni has also made a return to the T20 fold after being – in the selectors' words – rested for the corresponding series against the Windies at home.

India also welcomes Kedar Jadhav back and it will be interesting to see who plays in the number six slot between all-rounders Jadhav and Krunal Pandya. In case Shubman Gill plays at number 3, India will go in with only five bowlers with Hardik Pandya certain to bat at 7.

India will likely all three wicketkeepers in the playing XI and Pant will likely bat at number 4 while India's T20 finisher Dinesh Karthik will come in at 6. Dhoni will don the keeping gloves and bat right in between the two aforementioned.

For New Zealand, this series will be a wonderful opportunity to avenge their ODI embarrassment. Not only Kohli and Bumrah, but India will also be without Mohammed Shami who was the player of the ODI series.

The hosts have added exciting opening batsman Daryl Mithcell in their ranks. The 27-year-old has been in scintillating form in the domestic T20 series scoring 281 runs at an average of 141 and has hit 16 sixes. He will accompany Colin Munro at the top of the order in the absence of the injured Martin Guptill.

The Kiwis will have the dependability of skipper Kane Williamson and the experience of Ross Taylor before their middle order firepower of James Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme.

In the bowling department, the spin duo of Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi will be licking their lips as India has historically struggled against them.

