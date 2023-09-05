Amid the ongoing row over India vs Bharat, Amitabh Bachchan's tweet has left netizens divided. The debate between India should or shouldn't be renamed as 'Bharat' started after a G20 dinner invite by President Draupadi Murmu went viral.

In the letter, the President was addressed as 'President of Bharat'. The invitation letter was sent to foreign leaders and chief ministers attending the weekend G20 summit in Delhi.

Amitabh Bachchan's post

Amitabh Bachchan also took to social media and wrote, "Bharat Mata Ki Jai (victory to Mother India)." There has been an ongoing war-of-words between the ruling party and the opposition about the need to change the nomenclature. The event letter than sparked the controversy will have guests like US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and other world leaders.

T 4759 - ?? भारत माता की जय ? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 5, 2023

Netizens furious

As soon as Big B shared the post, many on social media were quick to comment on his intention behind the post. Many seemed to agree with India being called "Bharat" from now on and many dissed Mr Bachchan for doing the same. "What about the flag? Is it the same one or a new one?," commented one user.

"INDIA is Bharat," commented another. "India has always been Bharat," one more social media user wrote. "Bhai to budha gye ho ab Koun si ambition baki hai? Thoda spine dikhao aur jo sach hai bolo jaise pahle bolte the...Panama ke papers ka deal set nhi hua ab tak? (You are old now, what's ambition left? Show some spine and speak the truth)."

"Ye Mera India, I love my India," wrote a social media user. "Panama papa," was one more of the comments on the tweet, ridiculing the Big B.