After Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the India vs Bharat name change row. A day after Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, which seemed to be in support of the buzz around changing India's name to Bharat, Kangana Ranaut has also reacted. The Chandramukhi 2 actress added that she had predicted this move two years ago.

"And some call it black magic .... It's simply Grey matter honey Congratulations to everyone!! Freed from a slave name ... Jai Bharat," Kangana reacted to a post by a man who said she had said the same two years back. She also shared a 2021 article of a publication and highlighted how she had predicted it in 2021.

Kangana's post

The prolific actress then took to Instagram stories and in a long note wrote, "What is there to love in this name? First of all they couldn't pronounce 'Sindhu' toh usko bigad ke ' Indus' kar diya. Phir kabhi Hindos kabhi Indos kuch bhi gol mol karke India bana diya. From the time of Mahabharata, all the kingdoms who participated in the Great War of Kurukshetra came under one continent called Bharat so why were they calling us Indu Sindu??"

And it goes on...

"Also the name Bharat is so meaningful, what is the meaning of India ? I know they called Red Indians because in olden English Indian simply meant a slave, they named us Indians because that was our new identity given to us by the British. Even in olden days dictionary Indian's meaning was mentioned as slave they recently changed it. Also it's not our name we are Bhartiya not Indians," she concluded.

Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, had just written, "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."