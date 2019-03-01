Murali Vijay has opened up about his tour of Australia where he was dropped after two Test matches and has revealed that he was extremely hurt to be denied an extended run in the team.

Talking to The Hindu on Thursday, February 28, Vijay said, "I feel hurt that I am not a part a part of the Indian team. I am not disappointed. But really hurt."

The opening batsman was dropped for the Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne after playing the first two Test matches in Adelaide and Perth. He continued to remain on the sidelines for the final Test in Sydney too. The report stated that Vijay was very emotional and the pain of the snub could be seen in his eyes.

"I expected to play the Test. In fact, I was sure I would play the Test. I had batted well in the second innings of the second Test at Perth. I felt I was only one innings away from form," Vijay continued, "I deserved that one chance in the Boxing Day Test. I was full of hope and optimism ahead of the Test." He had scored 20 runs off 67 balls in the second innings of the Perth Test in his comeback series. The Tamil Nadu batsman had been dropped midway during the series against England and sent back home.

Vijay said that he felt the vibes from the net session on match eve that he was going to be dropped and it devastated him. "From the vibes I got on the day before the eve of the Melbourne Test. I could sense it from the way the practice session and the nets were shaping out. I was devastated."

India changed both their openers for the Melbourne Test as they handed a debut to Mayank Agarwal and promoted middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari to the top of the order. In the final Test in Sydney, when Vihari was pushed back down the order in Rohit Sharma's absence, Lokesh Rahul returned to the playing XI instead of Vijay.

Signing off, Vijay said that he still harbours hopes of playing for the country as he is just 34 years old and very fit. "I will play till my heart tells me to play, you can't take that away from me. I am fit and only 34. I have more Test cricket left in me. Lately, I have been receiving some good deliveries. Then, there have been other factors. I will have my moments again for India."