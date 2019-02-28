After the T20 series whitewash, India will look to arrest their limited-overs slide when they take on Australia in the five-match ODI series beginning on March 2.

When and where to watch the matches on TV, online

All matches will start from 1:30 pm local time and 8 am GMT. The individual match schedule is available below in the 'Full Schedule' section.

Star Sports 1 & HD1 (English) and Star Sports 3 & HD3 (Hindi) will provide live television coverage of the matches in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

ODI series preview

It is common perception that the longer the format of the game gets, the more apparent the gulf between quality sides and average sides open up. India is definitely a quality ODI outfit while Australia is still recovering from the loss of their banned talismans. Thus, it is safe to say that the hosts will walk into the series as favourites.

India will want to forget their recent T20 failures as they walk into this series on the back of series victories against Australia and New Zealand away from home. While they trounced the Kiwis 4-1, the series against Australia was a close 2-1. India was, in fact, 0-1 down in the series against Australia when MS Dhoni turned it on, earning India a comeback series victory and himself a player of the series award.

Australia, albeit marginally, will be a stronger side this series than on the previous occasion. Firstly, the team is slowly returning to their winning habit after defeating India at home in both T20Is. Even though the format is different, the visitors will be carrying serious momentum into Hyderabad – the venue for the first encounter.

India will welcome back Mohammed Shami who has been in stellar form of late and even picked up the man of the series against New Zealand. He will share the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah in the first two ODIs at least as Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been rested for the said games. The management will also keep a keen eye on the spin twins of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

India is expected to give Rishabh Pant a couple of chance before finalising whether he or Dinesh Karthik will travel to England for the World Cup. But what will worry the team management is the absence of Hardik Pandya due to a stiff back. Thus, it will be interesting to see who plays at number 7 as the all-rounder.

Full Schedule

02/03/2019 (Saturday) 1:30 pm - Hyderabad: 1st ODI

05/03/2019 (Tuesday) 1:30 pm - Nagpur: 2nd ODI

08/03/2019 (Friday) 1:30 pm - Ranchi: 3rd ODI

10/03/2019 (Sunday) 1:30 pm - Mohali: 4th ODI

13/03/2019 (Wednesday) 1:30 pm - Delhi: 5th ODI

Squads

India (first 2 ODIs): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Ambati Rayudu, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja

India (final 3 ODIs): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Ambati Rayudu, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye

Global TV listings