All eyes are on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as they prepare to play for Team India in the biggest clash between India and Australia on October 19, 2025, in Perth. Needless to say, the spotlight is on these two iconic batters, Virat and Rohit. They are bigger than the game itself.

Ever since they retired from Test cricket in May, their presence in ODIs has become a hot topic of discussion. The three-match ODI series in Australia is rumoured to be Ro-Ko's farewell series. However, nothing has been officially confirmed.

As the team gears up for the big match on Sunday, several videos of Team India's practice sessions have gone viral. In the clips, Virat is seen batting in the nets and even giving autographs to fans.

Virat Kohli always in the scheme of things. Man has a crazy aura?

Amid several photos, one picture of Virat Kohli's bald patch caught attention. Fans were shocked to see his receding hairline. Many refused to believe it, given his renowned fitness and disciplined diet. A section of netizens speculated it was AI-generated. Some joked that it might have been his son, Akaay, who accidentally trimmed his hair, while others argued it looked like a lightning strike.

With a wave of reactions on social media over Virat's patch appearing alongside his white beard, fans are now jokingly saying their cricketing hero is getting old.

Another video shows Virat signing an autograph for his fan. The moment has lit up the internet.

Virat Kohli hit the nets in Perth today

Is this Rohit-Virat's last match?

Recently, India head coach Gautam Gambhir was quizzed over whether Kohli and Rohit remain part of the team's 2027 ODI World Cup plans.

Gambhir refused to speculate and instead is focusing on the present.

"Look, 50-over World Cup is still two-and-a-half years away, and I think it is very important to stay in the present. That is very important. Obviously, they are quality players, they are coming back, and their experience is going to be a handful in Australia as well. Hopefully, those two guys will have a successful tour, and more importantly, as a team, we will have a successful series," Gambhir said.

India's ODI squad for the Australia tour includes Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), and Yashasvi Jaiswal.