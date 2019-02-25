The first T20I between India and Australia turned out to be a low-scoring thriller but somehow Twitterati turned its attention to an allegedly unhappy looking Rohit Sharma during the penultimate over of the Aussie run-chase.

With 16 runs to win from 12 balls with 5 wickets in hand, captain Virat Kohli turned to Jasprit Bumrah to bowl the 19th over of the Australian innings. At one point in the duration of that over, there seemed to be a field change that was being mulled. The discussion seemed to be between the bowler and vice-captain Rohit, who was standing at mid-off. Just then, the captain came in and had a brief conversation with Bumrah pointing to a few places on the field and indicating the gap between the fielders. He subsequently left without consulting with Rohit Sharma, who stood there for a few seconds, seemingly bemused by the captain's snub.

Fans on Twitter did not seem too pleased by this and opined that the bowler and the captain disrespected the vice-captain.

The disrespect is real ??????????????????



Then Ashwin, Now Bumrah ?? pic.twitter.com/19ZwXSCoLJ — jyo.? (@ViratsWifey) February 24, 2019

Bumrah went on to bowl a fantastic over starting with a slower delivery that the batsman, Peter Handscomb, played and missed. He followed it up with a quick delivery which angled into the batsman and he managed to get a single. The next ball to Nathan Coulter-Nile was a dot and the fourth ball of the over yielded just one run. Suddenly the equation was 14 runs from 8 balls forcing Peter Handscomb to go for a big shot and he perished. Bumrah followed Handscomb's wicket with that of Coulter-Nile with a trademark Yorker finishing with figures of 3-16 in his quota of 4 overs.

Going into the last over, Australia needed 14 runs to win but Umesh Yadav could not restrict the Aussie tailenders who stole two runs off the last ball to win the match.

Earlier in the evening, India posted 126 despite making a brisk start to the innings. KL Rahul returned to the Indian team following his suspension and top-scored with 50. He opened the batting along with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan was rested. Kohli, on his return, looked in good touch before perishing to leg-spinner Adam Zampa for 24. Wickets fell in a heap which prompted MS Dhoni to adopt a cautious approach and he batted till the end, taking India's total to 126-7.

The second and final match of the T20 series will be played in Bengaluru on February 27.