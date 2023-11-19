And these are last few intense hours of the CWC 2023 finals. Lakhs have gathered to witness the nail biting match at the Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Bollywood celebs to the biggest industrialists, the who's who is present to witness the thrilling finals. Many celebs have been watching the match at the stadium like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Gauri Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, etc.

Wasim Jaffer's request

And there are many who have been glued to their TV screens to watch the match. Now, a former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has used social media to send out a unique request to Abhishek Bachchan. He has asked Jr Bachchan to make sure that Big B doesn't watch the match today. Reason? Amitabh Bachchan's tweet where he wrote that every time he doesn't watch the match, the Indian team wins.

Amitabh Bachchan's tweet

"When I don't watch we WIN," Amitabh Bachchan had tweeted on November 15. Now, Wasim has tagged Abhishek Bachchan and written on social media, "You have one job." "Sir please confirm you're not watching today's match bcz it seems like you are watching," a user wrote. "First innings dekhlo sir second innings me koi risk nhi Lena hai," another user commented on the post.

Salman Khana recently heaped praise on Virat Kohli. He said, "The dedication and passion that Virat Kohli has are unbeatable. It is not possible to reach this position without dedication and hard work, especially to break Sachin Tendulkar's record, which is deemed impossible. He must have made so many sacrifices to reach this position. It is truly commendable."