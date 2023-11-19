The 2023 CWC finals day is finally here! Bollywood and cricket fraternity is heading to Ahmedabad in full swing for the final, nail-biting match between India and Australia. India has had a solid all win innings so far. The immaculate performing team is all set to face Australia in the finals. India has been roaring with cheers for the Indian cricket team today.

Celebs and cricket fraternity

Sports enthusiast Ranveer Singh was spotted leaving for Ahmedabad early morning. The actor was seen sporting India's jersey and was also seen donning the India's cap. The actor posed for the paparazzi and cheered for the Indian team. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone was seen jetting off with her father, Prakash Padukone to witness the match.

Sachin Tendulkar was also seen arriving in Ahmedabad for the CWC finals. He shared that he was confident that the Indian team will lift the trophy this time. Anil Kapoor was also seen jetting off to Ahmedabad for the India vs Australia finals. Jackie Shroff, who was also spotted at the airport, said with conviction that the trophy belongs to India this time.

Kapil Dev was also seen at the airport heading to Ahmedabad for the big match today. For the semi finals, several Bollywood celebs made their presence felt. Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, John Abraham and many other celebs were present at the stadiums to cheer for the country. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's incredible PDA during the matches has left social media rooting for the two. The two have churned out some major couple goals.