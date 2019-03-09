After the defeat in Ranchi, India will look to bounce back and seal the series in the fourth ODI against Australia in Mohali on March 10.

When and where to watch the match on TV, online

The 3rd ODI between India and Australia will start at 1:30 pm local time and 8 am GMT.

Star Sports 1 & HD1 (English) and Star Sports 3 & HD3 (Hindi) will provide live television coverage of the match. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI preview

Indian captain Virat Kohli said after Friday's defeat that his team will be looking to experiment and give some of the players on the reserve bench a chance. One player who is sure of starting is Rishabh Pant after batting Sanjay Bangar announced that MS Dhoni will be rested for the final two matches of the series.

Ambati Rayudu may also be dropped for the coming match as he averages only 11 in this series thus far. In that case, KL Rahul may be drafted into the team and this might throw up an interesting dilemma over the batting position of Kohli. Rahul is a top-order batsman and in order to accommodate him, the captain might move down to number 4.

For Australia, Nathan Coulter-Nile will be missing as he has flown back home for the birth of this child. This might prompt Justin Langer to give Jason Behrendorff a game as Nathan Lyon may sit out.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Ambati Rayudu, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye

Read: Playing XIs and pitch report...

Fantasy tips and suggestions

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant is sure to play the game and might be a better choice than Alex Carey who has been shaky behind the stumps.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli scored two successive centuries and is another automatic pick. Usman Khawaja also scored a century and is another player who can be picked given his recent form. Shikhar Dhawan always manages to find form when least expected, so he is a gamble worth taking. Aaron Finch returned to form and usually scores big when in nick. A gamble on Peter Handscomb can be taken too.

All-rounders: Kedar Jadhav must be picked as he always manages to pick wickets with his unique bowling action and has been very dependable with the bat. Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis are also good gambles.

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back in the squad and he could replace Mohammed Shami in the playing XI. Pat Cummins is another pick as he can swing his willow to earn points. Kuldeep Yadav may miss out this game but Adam Zampa can be picked in the squad as he is the highest wicket-taker in the series thus far. Bumrah can round off the bowling attack.

Global TV listings