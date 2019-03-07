India will look to seal the five-match series in the third ODI when they take on Australia in Ranchi on March 8.

When and where to watch the match on TV, online

The 3rd ODI between India and Australia will start at 1:30 pm local time and 8 am GMT.

Star Sports 1 & HD1 (English) and Star Sports 3 & HD3 (Hindi) will provide live television coverage of the match. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI preview

India has shrugged off the disappointment of the T20 series whitewash and is progressing towards the ICC World Cup very well. The hosts are sitting pretty with a 2-0 lead against the Aussies and Virat Kohli's men will be keen on clinching the series in the third match itself.

The Indian team will be very confident following their last over victory in the second ODI which marked the 500th ODI win for the 'Men in Blue'. This match is also rich in context as MS Dhoni is perhaps playing for the last time in front of his home fans at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium. The new MS Dhoni stand was unveiled and this will be the first international match at the venue since its inauguration.

It will be interesting to see whether the management decides to give Rishabh Pant a chance in this game and maybe drop Ambati Rayudu who has been struggling to find form. The latter has been off the boil for a while now with his only innings of note being the 90 runs he scored in Wellington against New Zealand in the fifth ODI. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also back in the squad so it remains to be seen whether he is slotted directly into the XI.

For Australia, either Adam Zampa or Nathan Lyon will be sacrificed and a pacer will come back into the playing XI.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Ambati Rayudu, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye

Read: Playing XIs and pitch report...

Fantasy tips and suggestions

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni is the obvious choice given it is unsure who will don the gloves for the visitors.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli scored a century that was long overdue and is another automatic pick. Shaun Marsh is another player who can be picked given his recent form. Shikhar Dhawan always manages to find form when least expected, so he is a gamble worth taking. Aaron Finch has been in poor form and Jasprit Bumrah has been on his case, so avoiding the Aussie captain will be wise. A gamble on Peter Handscomb can be taken too.

All-rounders: Kedar Jadhav must be picked as he always manages to pick wickets with his unique bowling action and has been very dependable with the bat. Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis are also good gambles.

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back in the squad and he could replace Mohammed Shami in the playing XI. Pat Cummins is another pick as he can swing his willow to earn points. Kuldeep Yadav is another easy choice given his ability to outfox batsmen. Bumrah can round off the bowling attack.

Global TV listings