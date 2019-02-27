After narrowly losing the first T20I in Visakhapatnam, India will look to end the series on level pegging when they take on Australia in the second and final T20I in Bengaluru on February 27.

When and where to watch the match on TV, online

The 2nd T20I between India and Australia will start at 7 pm local time and 2:30 pm BST.

Star Sports 1 & HD1 (English) and Star Sports 3 & HD3 (Hindi) will provide live television coverage of the match. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

India vs Australia 1st T20 preview

When India went into the T20 series against New Zealand earlier this month, the team was unbeaten in ten consecutive bilateral series. But a defeat in that series, a stalemate in the previous one and now staring at a stalemate at best; India has suddenly not won any of their last three T20 bilateral series.

On Sunday night, India threw away a brisk start to stutter their way to a paltry 126-7. Although the bowlers did an excellent job in stretching that target as far as possible, in the end, Australia stole a last ball victory.

India might thus be tempted to play an extra batsman or an all-rounder in place of a bowler but the small ground and flat pitch at Bengaluru may also keep the management away from making any changes in the combination. But a change in personnel is likely after Umesh Yadav disappointed on Sunday and could not execute his plans at the death or in the early overs. Siddharth Kaul may replace him as he has shown good control over his skills in the death overs throughout the previous edition of the Indian Premier League with SunRisers Hyderabad.

When Pat Cummins and Jhye Richardson scampered through for the second run, there was more relief than joy in the Australian camp; they had just come out of a jail they conspired put themselves in. Chasing a modest 127 to win, Australia committed hara-kiri to hand India the initiative heading into the final over. But the two fast bowlers pulled off a 14-run over to give the visitors a 1-0 advantage heading into the final game.

It is unlikely that Aaron Finch's men will make any changes to his team and thus it is very likely that both teams go into the match unchanged. But knowing Virat Kohli, do not be surprised if he comes up with something new.

