Flight services between India and UK will resume from January 8, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.

Last month, these services were suspended to stop the spread of a mutant Covid-19 strain, which was recently discovered in the UK.

In a tweet, the minister said: "It has been decided that flights between India & UK will resume from 8 Jan 2021."

"Operations till 23 Jan will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to & from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad only. @DGCAIndia will issue the details shortly."

Suspending travel ties with UK

Several countries, including India, had suspended flight services to the UK in the wake of the new mutant Covid-19 strain.

The suspension commenced with effect from 11.59 p.m. on December 22.

The initial decision was to suspend flights till December 31. However, in the wake of increasing cases of the new strain, it was decided to extend the temporary suspension of flights to & from the UK till January 7.

Prior to the suspension, over 60 flights per week were being operated between UK and India.

Airlines like Vistara, Air India, Virgin Atlantic and British Airways were operating flights between the two countries.

(With inputs from IANS)